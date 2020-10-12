WATCH LIVE: Candidate debates on WXOW and WXOW.com

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - WXOW is airing a series of political candidate debates during the month of October to better inform voters of their choices at the polls in the November election.

There are four debates scheduled. The two candidates for the Wisconsin 95th Assembly seat met on Monday for their debate.

We will also be live-streaming four additional debates during October on our website, WXOW news app, and on our Facebook page. You'll also be able to find videos on our website of each debate.

Here's the schedule of debates:

Wednesday, October 14, 12:45 p.m. - 94th Assembly Debate

Friday, October 16, 9:30 a.m. - 96th Assembly Debate

Tuesday, October 20, 3:30 p.m - 32nd Senate Debate

Wednesday, October 28, 12:45 p.m. - 3rd Congressional District

You can also watch the 32nd Senate and 3rd Congressional debates on WXOW-TV. The 32nd Senate debate airs at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, while the 3rd Congressional is shown at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 1.

