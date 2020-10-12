Wild re-sign goalie Kaapo Kahkonen to 2-year contract

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have re-signed goalie Kaapo Kahkonen to a two-year contract to avoid salary arbitration. Kahkonen went 25-6-3 with seven shutouts in 34 games for Iowa of the AHL this season. He won the minor league’s award for the most outstanding goaltender. Kahkonen also went 3-1-1 in five starts for the Wild. Last week, the Wild traded goalie Devan Dubnyk to San Jose and signed goalie Cam Talbot to a three-year, $11 million contract. Kahkonen will enter training camp behind Talbot and Alex Stalock on the depth chart.