Additional $50 million in CARES Act funding goes toward early care, education

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)— The state government has announced another $50 million in funding for an additional round of Child Care Counts payments for early care and education.

Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The funding is provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and brings the total investment into early care and education to over $130 million. According to a press release from Gov. Evers, it is one of the highest rates of CARES Act dollars invested into early care and education.

The investments assist in stabilizing the education system and counter the loss of available child care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second round of Child Care Counts has identical criteria to previous awards and consists of two programs:

A program intending to support the costs of maintaining or enhancing compliance status, quality level, and increasing health and safety practice. According to the press release, funds will ensure that quality care is available state wide, but specifically focus on younger ages where reasonable child care alternatives don't exist.

A program intending to support the costs related to recruiting and retaining staff.

Applications and eligibility details will be available starting October 26. The application window closes on November 6 and notifications will be issued on November 14.