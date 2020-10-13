Breezy pattern with spotty showers

Early cloud cover has moved back in. It will bring with it a light rain/sprinkle chance through the mid-morning. This will be a quick and minimal event as the sunshine will quickly return. Sunshine will allow for a seasonal afternoon with highs in the mid-60s possible.

Blustery

The windy pattern will not take much of a break this week. Today winds will have the potential to gust to up to 30 mph with winds from the north to bring a slight chill.

Then tomorrow will be the windiest day! Strong winds will exist throughout the entire day and night with gusts up to 30 mph. There will be little to no sunshine, but with a southerly wind, it will help keep temperatures seasonal.

Thursday and Friday will not be as gusty, but windy conditions are still expected. However, this is when the deep cold temperatures take over.

Rain chances

Outside of sprinkles chances early this morning, a chance will return tomorrow. Most rainfall will occur into the afternoon Wednesday to the north. A few light showers are possible as far south as I-90 with little accumulation.

A peek ahead – Watching the cold weather for the end of the week. Lows in the 20s and 30s will bring an end to growing season. Also, if precipitation chances return it could be in the form of snow, sleet and rain.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett