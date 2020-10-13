Cable news ratings up 72 percent over 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not hard to figure out what television networks are benefiting from the presidential election year. The Nielsen company says that collectively, the prime time ratings for CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC were up 72 percent over last year. A vice presidential debate last week helped. It’s also not hard to figure out which networks are due for a big drop next year when election season is over, particularly if the more traditional candidate, Democrat Joe Biden, wins. Besides the politics, football and the NBA Finals dominated the television ratings.