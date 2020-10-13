Canadian Pacific Holiday Train canceled due to pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, according to a release from the railroad, Canadian Pacific will instead host a virtual concert and continue to accept donations across it's network for local food banks and food shelves.

“COVID-19 has created many challenges for communities across our network and has only increased the need at local food banks and food shelves,” said CP President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel. “It is our honor to continue to donate to communities across our network this year, even if the train itself will not run. The spirit of the Holiday Train program and the Christmas spirit will carry on this year through our virtual concert. We will have the Holiday Train rolling again spreading Christmas cheer as soon as it’s safe to do so!”

The Holiday Train began in 1999 and has traveled across Canada and the northern United States raising money and collecting food for local food banks.

In years past, the train made stops in Western Wisconsin, including La Crosse, southeastern Minnesota, and northeastern Iowa.

In the past 21 years, the train has raised $17.8 million and collect 4.8 million pounds of food for community food banks.

In a statement, Canadian Pacific said they intend to resume the Holiday Train in 2021.