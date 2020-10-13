Chamber announces new Chief Executive Officer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday they've found their new Chief Executive Officer.

The chamber said that Neal Zygarlicke starts his new position on November 2.

He replaces Vicki Markussen, who left the chamber in June.

In a release from the chamber, it said Zygarlicke most recently worked as Property Executive and Audit Manager for First Supply, LLC in La Crosse.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from Viterbo University with an emphasis on servant leadership.

Zygarlicke serves on the boards for the Viterbo Alumni Association and Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area.

“I am excited and honored to have been selected to lead the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce,” Zygarlicke said in the statement. “I look forward to working with fantastic teammates that have worked hard to drive a

prosperous local economy and ensure the La Crosse area is a great place to work, live, and play.”

Chris Butler, current chair of the La Crosse Area Chamber’s Board of Directors, stated “On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce, I want to share our excitement for Neal to join the team. Neal’s energy and enthusiasm will bring new perspectives, fresh ideas, and innovative approaches to our Chamber.”