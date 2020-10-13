Chilly weather is our theme of the week.

A colder week ahead…

The weather pattern is shifting into the typical colder season mode. As the polar regions lose sunshine and get colder the chilly air spreads farther and farther southward. This week will bring more of the colder air into the region, especially later in the week. This will signal the end of our growing season.

Northwesterly winds swept in…

A cold front swept across the region this morning and generated strong and gusty northwesterly winds. Some of the gusts topped 35 mph. We did manage to see above average high temperatures this afternoon as the readings reached into the middle 60s.

Wednesday showers possible…

A weather system will drop in for Wednesday and there will be a possible shower or two, but they won’t be significant, and colder air will follow as the jet stream reorients from the north. Sunnier skies will return for Thursday and Friday, but highs will struggle to break 50 degrees.

Weekend clouds and possible rain and snow…

After brief warmup into the upper 50s, highs will retreat back into the 40s on Sunday and lasting into next week. There will be chances for showers, perhaps even mixing with light snow Sunday and Monday. Brrrrrr!!!!.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden