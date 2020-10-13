China FM calls US Indo-Pacific strategy a huge security risk

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — China’s foreign minister says the United States poses a “huge security risk” to Asia by pushing to boost engagement with the region. Speaking in Malaysia, Wang Yi says the U.S.’s real aim is “to build an Indo-Pacific NATO,” in a strategy he says harkens back to the Cold War. China and the U.S. are locked in a competition for influence in the region, including in the South China Sea, where Beijing’s claim to virtually the entire strategic waterway clashes with those of other governments. Wang also urged Southeast Asian nations, which are aiming to draw up a code of conduct with China in the South China Sea, to remove “external disruption” in the disputed waters, but didn’t elaborate.