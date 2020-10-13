Dutch order bars, restaurants closed over pandemic fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Dutch government has decided to close bars and restaurants as of Wednesday as part of a “partial lockdown.” The measures will last at least four weeks to counter the sustained surge in coronavirus cases across the Netherlands. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday that the nation needed to move a step closer to a full lockdown because otherwise hospitals would become so overburdened that people with other urgent needs would be unable to get treatment. The measures didn’t affect the school system apart from a extension of the mandatory wearing of facemasks. Rutte said that “education is too important.”