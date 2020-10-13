Families of players and staff no longer allowed for Badgers opener at Camp Randall

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison officials announced on Wednesday that family of Badgers players and staff will no longer be allowed to attend the game at Camp Randall. Now only players, staff and essential personnel to put on the game will be allowed into the home of the badgers.

The Badgers are scheduled to play Illinois for the season opener on Oct. 23 or Oct. 24 with a final date and time to be announced at a later date.

A limited number of broadcasters and journalists will also be allowed to attend the game in person. That will limit

"Given the high rates of infection in the state of Wisconsin, we don't want anyone in the stadium who doesn't need to be there," says Chancellor Rebecca Blank. "I've said that our fans should think about all of our football games as away games this year."

Badgers fans are being asked to follow public health guidelines and avoid gatherings with anyone outside their household.

In addition, the following planned changes are being shared:

•Tailgating, loitering, and open containers will not be permitted anywhere on campus.

•Campus lots will be closed, except for UW employees with a baselot permit, using it for work purposes. Lots will be staffed to ensure that no tailgating occurs.

•During all home football weekends, there will be no game day sponsor activations or hospitality events

•Normal traditions, such as Badgerville and Badger Bash, will not be held.

•The Badger Band and Spirit Squad will not be present at the football game or perform on campus.

•Breese Terrace will be open to vehicular traffic for all games.

•Campus and City of Madison vending and merchandise locations will not be available along Breese Terrace or in the park area between Breese, Regent and Monroe. The main Bucky's Locker Room at Gate 1 will remain closed during game days.