First lady lies low, Trump back on the trail after COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, got their positive COVID-19 tests on the same day. He’s already back out campaigning but where’s the first lady? She last provided a health update over a week ago after saying her symptoms were mild. The White House didn’t provide a health update on Tuesday and has not indicated when Mrs. Trump’s next public appearance might be. What role she will play in the campaign’s final weeks remains an open question as the president embarks on a hectic schedule of daily campaign rallies through the Nov. 3 election.