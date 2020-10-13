Georgia breaks turnout record for first day of early voting

ATLANTA (AP) — According to the secretary of state’s office, more than 128,000 Georgians went to the polls Monday, a record for the first day of early voting in the state. The high turnout saw eager voters waiting in hours-long lines across the state to cast their ballots. Election officials and advocacy groups have been pushing people to vote early, either in person or by absentee ballot, in anticipation of record turnout and concerns about coronavirus exposure. But some would-be voters turned up Monday only to find their county offices closed for the Columbus Day holiday.