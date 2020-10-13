Getting the best deals and avoiding scams on Amazon Prime Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Amazon's biggest shopping event, Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday. The two-day event highlights hundreds of deals on household items, technology, clothing, and more.

With the pandemic forcing more people to stay home, experts predict sales for the shopping event will skyrocket. Amazon isn't the only retailer offering deals to consumers. Wal-Mart and Target are offering shopping events to compete with Amazon.

With prices being different across retailers, experts suggest consumers download the app for the retailer they want to shop with.

"Retailers have dynamic pricing," Hitha Herzog, Chief Research Officer HSquare Research said. "The best way to take advantage of that is to download the app of the retailer," she said. "Then you download a conjoining app that will tell you when that price is dropping."

With more people shopping online, scammers are working too. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers to be aware of scam calls from people pretending to work at Amazon.

The scammer will claim there's a problem with the Amazon user's account, like a lost package or a declined payment. Then they will ask for personal information.

The BBB said to ignore scam calls like this and don't react to any urgent demands.