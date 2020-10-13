Graham challenger pushing conservatives toward 3rd candidate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Senate race in South Carolina is living up to the state’s reputation for political shenanigans as campaigning between U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison enters its closing days. Harrison has been mounting a campaign to steer voters away from Graham and toward a third, more conservative candidate, although that candidate is no longer actively running. The tactic could appeal to South Carolina voters who voted Graham in but have at times critiqued him as not conservative enough for the state. Harrison’s campaign confirmed it was funding the ads, calling them “standard, routine advertisements.”