How long can I expect a COVID-19 illness to last?

Most coronavirus patients have mild to moderate illness and recover quickly. Illness generally lasts for about two weeks, but that can vary widely. Older, sicker patients tend to take longer to recover. That includes those with high blood pressure and other chronic diseases. One U.S. study found that almost half of non-hospitalized patients over age 50 still had symptoms at least two weeks after becoming ill. Among those sick enough to be hospitalized, a study in Italy found that 87% of patients still had symptoms two months after getting sick. Lingering symptoms included fatigue and shortness of breath.