IMF envisions a sharp 4.4% drop in global growth for 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund envisions a steep fall in international growth this year as the global economy struggles to recover from the pandemic-induced recession, its worst collapse in nearly a century. The IMF forecast that the global economy will shrink 4.4% for 2020. That would be the worst annual plunge since the Great Depression of the 1930s. The IMF’s forecast for 2020 in its latest World Economic Outlook does represent an upgrade of 0.8 percentage point from its previous forecast released in June. The fund attributed the slightly less dire forecast to faster-than-expected rebounds in some countries, notably China, and government rescue aid.