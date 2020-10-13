Japan protests to China for entering Japanese waters

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo has lodged protests to Beijing over the entry of Chinese coast guard ships into Japan’s territorial waters off disputed East China Sea islands and their refusal to move out for a third day Tuesday. The two Chinese ships entered the Japanese-claimed waters Sunday morning, appearing to approach a Japanese fishing boat carrying three crew members. Japanese coast guard officials said they have remained there, while ignoring repeated warnings and exit demands by the Japanese side. Chinese coast guard vessels routinely violate territorial waters around the Japanese-controlled southern islands of Senkaku, which China calls Diaoyu and also claims.