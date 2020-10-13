La Crescent Police searching for trailer theft suspect vehicle

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent Police Department is looking for the person or persons who stole a trailer from a business last week.

The department said the 1996 Sledbed aluminum trailer, with Minnesota license plate ACCG474 was last seen in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street around 4 p.m on October 4. It was reported stolen on October 5.

Surveillance cameras captured the vehicle leaving with the trailer. The picture with this story is from those cameras.

It is identified as a black Chevy Silverado truck.

Given the location, police aren't sure whether the truck and trailer are in either Minnesota or Wisconsin.

Anyone who may have seen either the truck or trailer either during or since the theft is asked to contact the La Crescent Police Department at 507-895-4414.