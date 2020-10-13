Leaf drop-off sites open this Friday in La Crosse as leaf collection continues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting this Friday, the City of La Crosse will open multiple leaf drop-off sites.

The sites are as follows:

Hummingbird Rd. off of County B

South end of West Copeland Park (by boat harbor)

Myrick Park (parking lot east of the gun shelter)

Isle La Plume

Shelby Ball Field Parking lot off of 33rd St.

East end of Sunnyside Dr. off of Hwy 35

All sites except for Isle La Plume will be marked with orange snow fences. Additionally, any residents that use these sites must empty all bags and containers and take all with them after dropping off their leaves.

Besides the drop off sites, the city-wide leaf collection will begin October 26 and run until November 20.

As the leaf collection begins, maps will be available online to show areas in which leaves are currently being collected.