Landlords are getting squeezed between tenants and lenders

NEW YORK (AP) — When it comes to sympathetic figures, landlords aren’t exactly at the top of the list. But they, too, have fallen on hard times, demonstrating how the coronavirus outbreak spares almost no one. The stakes are particularly high for small landlords. Many were cushioned by a federal stimulus package that helped struggling businesses and the unemployed pay the rent. But now that the aid has expired, with Congress unlikely to pass a new package before Election Day, renters are falling behind. And landlords are having trouble paying the mortgage on their properties. Many have resorted to borrowing money from their relatives or dipping into their personal savings.