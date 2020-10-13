Local Minnesota school receives national Blue Ribbon Award

HOUSTON, Minn. - (WXOW) - Houston Elementary School is one of only eight schools in the state of Minnesota to receive this year's National Blue Ribbon Award from the U.S. Department of Education.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has been around for 38 years and the award recognizes outstanding public and non-public schools. Each year the state of Minnesota can nominate up to eight schools throughout the state. Once a school is nominated, they fill out an application and then federal decisions are made on whether or not a school is deemed worthy of recognition.

Houston Elementary knew that they were in the running for this award since February when the Minnesota Department of Education notified them that they were going to be nominated. The federal final selections followed. They finally found out that they were selected on September 24.

"It was hard to keep it a secret that we were in the running for this award," said Richard Bartz, Houston Elementary School Principal.

Houston Elementary has earned state-wide recognition in the past for being an outstanding school but this is their first time being honored with a federal award.

"We were a little overwhelmed, both by the recognition for closing the achievement gap and also overwhelmed at the process of filling out the application because it is a rather daunting application to receive the award," said Krin Abraham, Superintendent.

Superintendent Abraham explained that there are 367 schools that were recognized with the Blue Ribbon award this year and eight within the state of Minnesota so the fact that Houston Elementary received an award is a big deal. The main aspect that qualified them for this award was their work in closing achievement gaps.

"We had to show exemplary work in closing the achievement gap with some of our disaggregate groups," said Abraham. "For us, it was closing the achievement gap between those students, the general education students and those who qualified for free and reduced price lunch. That is one of the rather pernicious achievement gaps in the state of Minnesota."

For a small town like Houston, Minnesota, winning an award as big as this is quite the honor.

"We don't have a stop light, we have a limited number of stop signs, not too many restaurants or businesses in our town, but our school excels," said Kristie Fingerson, a fifth grade teacher at Houston Elementary. "We don't have a school that is a multi-million dollar building with smart boards, but what we have are very dedicated professionals that love our kids and we work for these kids every single day."

Fingerson explained that the students will treasure the fact that they came from a school that received such an honor.

"As a staff we were blown away. We are so proud of our students, of our parents, our administration, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, teachers. Everyone works together to meet the needs of our kids each and everyday."

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award Ceremony will be held virtually on November 12-13. Houston Elementary will also receive a plaque and a flag to put outside of their school that represents all the work they have put in. The community will be able to see drive past and see the flag and take pride in their exemplary school.

"We knew we were doing the hard work. We know the staff was closing the achievement gaps, we knew all the good things that were going on here. It's just really nice to have everyone else know it now too," said Superintendent Abraham.