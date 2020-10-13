Local stores compete with Amazon Prime Day and the pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Willow Boutique and River City Hobbies competed with Amazon Prime Day by offering local brands and exclusive in-store-only-book covers.

"If they're in the market for a fabulous fall sweater come in and see me rather than go to those big-box retailers," WIllow Boutique owner Ashley Dzurko said.

She depends on customer interaction on social media to support her store.

"I'll put a poll out there," Dzurko said. "Do you like this sweater or this sweater? Whatever one wins is the one I'll get for the store. I'm kind of really relying on my customer base right now to really help guide me through the next few months."

River City Hobbies manager Thomas Johnson said his store competes with big-box retailers by offering exclusive edition books.

"There's something that you can't get from Amazon in terms of the community and the expertise that stores like this offer their customers," Johnson said. "The advantage of being able to pick it up off of the shelf and have it in your hand right there plays a lot to our advantage."

Downtown Mainstreet Inc. kick-started a campaign for community members to pledge to buy 75% of their holiday shopping locally.