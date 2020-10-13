Mozambique’s health minister says test shows he has COVID-19

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Mozambique’s health minister says he has tested positive for COVID-19, in a routine test conducted ahead of a planned trip abroad. Minister Armindo Tiago said that he has no symptoms and decided to announce his status publicly to “transform this situation into a moment of learning for me and others.” Tiago said, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Health, that he is isolating at his home in the capital, Maputo. Tiago — who was appointed health minister in January this year — has won praise for leading Mozambique’s response to the pandemic. The disease has spread relatively slowly in Mozambique, a country of 30 million, with the total number of cases officially diagnosed going above 10,000 on Sunday.