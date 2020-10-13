Wisconsin Update: State sees new record one-day number of new cases, deaths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has hit a pair of grim coronavirus milestones, with record highs for positive cases and deaths reported on the eve of an overflow field hospital opening near Milwaukee.

The state Department of Health Services reported 3,279 new cases Tuesday, breaking a five-day-old record.

It reported 34 deaths, also a new high, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,508.

To date, more than 155,000 Wisconsinites have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gov. Tony Evers says, “we let our guard down.” He is urging people to stay home, wear masks when they go outside, limit exposure to others and maintain a social distance.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 33 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 18 of the 33 are in intensive care.

La Crosse County saw 21 new cases on Tuesday. According to DHS figures, the cases broke down demographically:

20-29 - 4

30-39 - 4

40-49 - 5

50-59 - 1

60-69 - 4

80-89 - 2

90+ - 1

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 178 (+1) 2 Crawford 254 (+13) 0 Grant 1,450 (+31) 20 Jackson 218 (+8) 1 La Crosse 3,587 (+21) 13 Monroe 800 (+15) 3 Trempealeau 807 (+20) 2 Vernon 381 (+6) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.