Packers place rookie tight end Deguara on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Josiah Deguara has been placed on injured reserve. The Packers announced the move Tuesday. They also placed center Jake Hanson on injured reserve-practice squad and signed wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb to the practice squad. Deguara injured his knee in the closing stages of the Packers’ 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 5. The third-round pick from Cincinnati has appeared in two games and caught one pass for 12 yards. He missed victories over the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints while dealing with ankle and shin injuries.