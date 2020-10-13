Palestinian premier: God help us if Trump wins re-election

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian prime minister says it will be disastrous for his people and the world at large if President Donald Trump wins re-election next month. He spoke remotely to European lawmakers on Monday and said that the last four years of the Trump administration have greatly harmed the Palestinians. The Palestinians have traditionally refrained from taking an explicit public position in American presidential elections. But the prime minister’s comments reflected the sense of desperation on the Palestinian side after a series of U.S. moves that have left them weakened and isolated.