Pettibone Park offers a unique haunted house experience

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- With the pandemic striking fear in many, Pettibone Park will be the site for fright this Halloween season.

While the pandemic reshaped the way we will celebrate Halloween, this isn't stopping the spooky fun in La Crosse. The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department along with the Onalaska Jaycees will host a Haunted Mile Drive-Thru at Pettibone Park.

The free Drive-Thru event will offer a safe alternative to the traditional haunted house that the Onalaska Jaycees host yearly. This year's mile long drive will feature spooky sets and scenes created and brought to life by the Onalaska Jaycees.

Additionally, the event has specific hours designated for light scares versus heavy scares. 5 pm to 7 pm will serve as the hours for light scares on the trail. 7 pm to 9 pm will serve as the heavy scare hours on the trail.

At the conclusion of the trail, pre-bagged candy will be available for all in attendance.

Also, the event is free, yet donations of nonperishable food items are encouraged.

For more information or questions about the event, call the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department’s main office at (608) 789-7533.