Policing in our community listening session

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A listening-session on a potential new La Crosse Area Citizen's Oversight Board on Policing was discussed via Facebook live.

Community members were able to weigh in on what role a La Crosse area citizen's oversight board would play in regulation policing. Community members aid they would like to see more transparency with the police like an online directory listing all police officers, along with a detailed profile, and a more accessible navigation system to file a complaint against an officer.

The listening session was hosted by the La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council and the City of La Crosse.