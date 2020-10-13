Polish farmers protest planned animal welfare law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thousands of angry farmers chanting anti-government slogans protested Tuesday in Warsaw against draft legislation that would ban fur farms, religious slaughter for export and the use of animals for entertainment. The farmers gathered before the parliament building where the Senate is debating the draft that has divided the ruling camp as well as the opposition. Its critics say it threatens the livelihoods of many farmers and would put an end to a large export sector. The main ruling party proposed the bill, arguing it was to protect animals’ wellbeing, but the controversies almost destroyed the governing right-wing coalition.