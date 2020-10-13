Despite virus fears, Texas sends most voters to the polls

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas has seen record voter registration this year with competitive congressional and state legislative races on the line. The nation’s second most populous state has even hit the presidential radar as a potential battleground. But what it doesn’t have is expanded options to vote by mail. Early voting started Tuesday, with people heading to the polls in-person despite concerns over the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 16,500 people in Texas. But voters on both sides of the aisle say their desire to cast a ballot outweighs their concerns over virus safety. Texas is one of just a handful of states that declined to expand absentee voting this year.