Prosecutors: Longer sentences needed for Floyd officers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have offered additional explanation about why they believe longer sentences should be given if four former Minneapolis police officers are convicted in the death of George Floyd. Prosecutors say in a court filing Monday the position of trust the officers held and Floyd’s vulnerability are two reasons why the men, if convicted, should receive longer sentences. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. Lane’s defense attorney Earl Gray says the request is an attempt to poison the potential pool of jurors. Floyd, who was Black, died in May after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes despite Floyd’s pleas for air.