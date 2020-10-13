Racial justice movement a factor for 5 state ballot measures

The Black Lives Matter movement isn’t named in any of the 120 statewide ballot measures up for a vote on Nov. 3. But the nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice are major factors in several states for measures with racial themes. In California, voters will decide whether to allow affirmative action in public hiring, contracting and college admissions. The vote comes 24 years after Californians approved an initiative outlawing programs that give preference based on race and gender. In Mississippi, voters will decide whether to accept a new state flag. It’s a follow-up to the Legislature’s vote in June to retire the last state flag in the U.S. bearing the Confederate battle emblem.