Reported death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes about 600

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The reported death toll in clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh has reached about 600 as the fighting continued despite a cease-fire announced over the weekend. Nagorno-Karabakh military officials said Tuesday that 532 of their servicemen have been killed. Azerbaijan hasn’t disclosed its military losses, and the overall toll is likely to be higher with both sides claiming to have inflicted significant military casualties on one another. The two sides reported a total of 73 civilian deaths. The recent fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces broke out on Sept. 27.