Swedish giant Ikea to buy back used furniture

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Flat-pack furnishings retailer Ikea said Tuesday that will offer to buy back thousands of pieces of used Ikea furniture in 27 countries, for resale, recycling or donation to community projects. The Swedish giant said its Black Friday event will be “an opportunity to meet customers’ needs in ways that contribute to a circular economy.” It will run from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3. The company did not say in what condition the used furniture should be or whether it should be dismantled. The group said Tuesday it is currently looking into how to best prolong the life of products for reuse, refurbishment, remanufacturing, and recycling.