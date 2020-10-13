The deadline to register to vote by mail or online is October 14

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The 2020 Presidential election is right around the corner, and Wisconsin election officials say registering to vote easy but you need to do it soon.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), voters have until October 14 to register to vote by mail or online.

"We're hearing that a lot of people are excited to vote in person I think more people than other elections this year are going to be voting in person because they want to make absolutely certain that their vote gets counted," Kim Trueblood, Marathon County Clerk.

County clerks and municipal clerks have been working around the clock

to make sure everyone is prepared.

Deadlines are fast approaching and Trueblood says by registering before election day will save you time when you go to the polls to vote and will cut down on the number of people in the polling place.

October 15-30 30th is known as the closed registration period. Reid Magney, Public Information Officer for WEC said, "it's really just for clerks, to allow them to start printing poll books and to verify registrations that come in."

Another deadline to keep in mind is October 29, which is the deadline to request an absentee ballot but election officials recommend you do it even earlier.

"It can take seven days for a ballot to get to you from the clerks' office and it can take seven days for you to send it back," said Magney.

If you're not able to register before election day, you can do it at the polls.

If you still need to register to vote but need more information call your county clerk or, click here.

