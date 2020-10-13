The Salvation Army of La Crosse gets major donation from State Bank

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Salvation Army of La Crosse County received a major donation on Tuesday.

State Bank Financial donated $15,000 to the organization during a check presentation.

The money is possible through a $14 million grant program which is providing relief to those directly impacted by COVID-19.

The Salvation Army says the money will be used to help their emergency shelter and social services programming. They are grateful for the community stepping up where there is a need.

"It’s always amazing when people hear of the need and recognize the need in their community and then respond in so many different ways so we are so thankful that State Bank has stepped up to the plate and helped in this way," said Major Jeff Richardson.

The Salvation Army of La Crosse County has continued to serve the community throughout the pandemic, including access to case management social workers.