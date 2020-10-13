Tomah takes 5th at State

Kohler, Wis. (WXOW) The Tomah girls golf team began the final day of the WIAA State Tournament in second place.

But they ended up taking fifth in a tightly contested Division 1 field.

Brin Neumann led Tomah on day two with an 84.

She finished in 6th overall.

Teammate Sophie Pokela had an 86 on Tuesday and took 9th overall.

Amelia Zingler had a second round 90 as well.

Tomah's team total of 540 was 24 strokes behinf state champ Brookfield Central.

Onalaska's Amber Nguyen was 23rd in Div. 1.

Hallie Tulip of Arcadia took 11th in Div. 2.