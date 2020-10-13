Trump rally comes to Iowa as virus hospitalizations climb

Hospitalizations, virus spread and deaths continue at high levels in Iowa on the eve of a campaign rally by President Donald Trump, where Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and thousands of other Trump supporters are expected to gather in defiance of the governor’s own emergency proclamation. The event also is expected to contradict guidance given by the White House Coronavirus Task Force to limit crowd sizes. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Megan Srinivas says the rally is “one of the riskiest things we can do in the setting of the pandemic.” Officials at Des Moines International Airport, where the event will be held inside a cargo hangar, have been told to plan for up to 10,000 people.