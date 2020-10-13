Turkish, Swedish ministers trade swipes in tense meeting

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Sweden’s foreign minister subtly criticized Turkey over its curbs on freedom of expression, after her Turkish counterpart took a swipe at Stockholm’s policies during a joint news conference that quickly turned tense. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu publicly rebuked Ann Linde for urging Turkey to withdraw troops from Syria and among other things, accused Sweden of supporting Kurdish militants as well as remaining silent over Greece’s alleged mistreatment of migrants _ allegations which Greece denies. Linde responded by saying she hoped everyone in Turkey can express their views as frankly. It was a thinly-veiled reference to Turkey’s much-criticized record on freedom of expression, including the jailing of scores of journalists and pro-Kurdish politicians.