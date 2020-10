WEST SALEM, WIS. (WXOW) - Black River Falls put pressure on West Salem as they forced five sets, but the Panthers took the final set 15-6 for the win.

Kendall Gerke finished with 10 kills for West Salem.

Makayla Nortman had 11 kills for Black River Falls.

West Salem improves to 5-0.

Black River Falls drops to 6-3.