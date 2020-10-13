Western Technical College gives Spring Term details

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College provided details on Tuesday on what their 2021 spring term will look like.

Although the term doesn't begin until January 11, the college made decisions now in order to prepare schedules for spring registration.

A statement from the college said similar to the fall term, most of the classes in the spring term are either online or in an alternative format whenever possible.

Size limits are in place for any courses that require in-person instruction.

The statement also said that precautions such as face masks and social distancing requirements are dependent on the continuing impact of the virus.

“As of last week, we have only one active positive case on our La Crosse campus, which reflects the great work of our staff and students in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Western President Roger Stanford. “With that said, La Crosse and our surrounding counties are not currently in a position for Western to safely expand in-person offerings at this time, but we are working hard to continue to deliver high-quality education to all of our students.”

The college provides COVID-19 updates on their website.