Wisconsin absentee case may be headed to US Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats and their allies say they will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin received up to six days after the election can be counted, a move being fought by Republicans who have opposed other attempts across the country to expand voting. Democrats argue that the flood of absentee ballots and other challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic make it necessary to extend the period to count ballots. Republicans oppose the extension, saying voters have plenty of opportunities to cast their ballot by the close of polls on Election Day and that the rules should not be changed so close to the election.