Aquinas tennis sends a maximum, 6 individuals to state

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The Aquinas girls tennis team came up two points short of making it to state as a team, but individually, they hit it out of the park.

The Blugolds are sending a maximum, six players to the state tournament in Kohler, Wis.

Amelia Topolski and Morgan Thill are in for doubles, as well as Charlee Gauger and Ella Reichenbacher.

For singles, Danica Silcox and Fiona O'Flaherty are competing.

State starts on Thursday, October 15th and you can follow along by clicking here.