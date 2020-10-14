Armenia, Azerbaijan tensions rise amid claims of new attacks

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and claims of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Heavy fighting is in a third week despite a cease-fire deal. The Armenian Defense Ministry said it reserves the right to target Azerbaijani military objects after the Azerbaijani military said it destroyed an Armenian missile system. So far, Armenian officials have denied making any strikes on Azerbaijan from its territory, a claim contested by Azerbaijan. Openly challenging Azerbaijan militarily would raise the stakes in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is inside Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.