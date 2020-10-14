“Cheer” star Jerry Harris asks for jail release until trial

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge says she’ll decide soon whether to allow allow Netflix documentary series star Jerry Harris to be released from jail and placed on home confinement while awaiting trial. At a Wednesday hearing, attorneys for the breakout star of “Cheer” told U.S. District Judge Heather McShane that a team of four third-party custodians would keep Harris under constant watch and prevent him from using any electronic device. But prosecutors say releasing Harris would put other children in danger. Harris is charged with producing child pornography. He’s accused of asking young boys to send him photos via Snapchat.