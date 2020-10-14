Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals kick off its Month of Miracles campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite the various obstacles the pandemic is continuing to bring, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a Gundersen Medical Foundation service, is celebrating a Month of Miracles.

The Month of Miracles campaign supports children with various medical needs. The campaign kicks of October 19, replacing is annual Radiothon.

Miracle Teams will be managing phone banks collecting donations from national and local partners. Miracle teams are also asking families to activate their social media to spread the message of Children Miracle Network Hospitals. Donations are accepted online.

Rena Cash, the Program Coordinator for CMN at Gundersen Health System, said donations would go towards so many needs for kids, like medical equipment, transportation services, and even overcoming barriers such as gas to and fro the hospital(s).

One hundred percent of donations given stay local and go to support the 170 member children’s hospitals’ needs. Cash said donations do not go toward covering staff wages or overhead hospital costs.

“On behalf of Gundersen Health System, we would like to say thank you to everything our community has done for kids over the past 30 plus years being a CMN Hospital”, Cash said. “We could not do the work that we do in our community without their support from both partners and individual donors. We always say we raise our funds one dollar at a time, but we couldn’t do that without everyone’s support. We are so extremely thankful.”

Next week, Cash said Gundersen Health System would host an online auction of child art made from their 2019 CMN Heroes.

