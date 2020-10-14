City of La Crosse hosts housing town hall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse hosted a virtual town hall to discuss how the community can improve housing affordability.

Housing resource workers, credit union employees and Mayor Tim Kabat joined the virtual town hall to figure out how the city can make rent and homeownership more accessible for Indigenous and people of color.

Sherri Larsen from New Horizons said one big issue is that landlords refuse to rent to multi-generational families. So people who want to live with their parents and grandparents are not able to.

"They are forced to pay higher rents to landlords within the city," Larsen said. "$1,000, $1,200, $1,500 and there's usually one person working in that family household but in order to keep their families together they have to choose. So I think that does discriminate our families of color and Indigenous folks."

The panel discussed other issues like landlords refusing to rent to those seeking housing under Section 8 and limited information on housing loan education.