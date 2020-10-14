Colder weather will arrive.

Southwesterly winds moved through…

Strong southwesterly winds helped generate plenty of clouds and some warming. Some of the gusts topped 40 mph, and a few very light showers did fall in the region, but not much of significance. We did manage to see above average high temperatures this afternoon as the readings reached into the middle to upper 60s.

Dry weather moves in temporarily…

The latest weather system will drag colder air in from Canada for the next several days. Highs will struggle to reach into the 50s for Thursday and Friday, but at least we will see a return to sunnier skies.

Weekend clouds and possible rain and snow…

After brief warmup into the upper 50s on Saturday, highs will retreat back into the 40s on Sunday and lasting into next week. There will be chances for showers, perhaps even mixing with light snow Sunday, Monday, and perhaps Tuesday..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden