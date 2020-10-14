Collaborative hopes people follow 25% capacity recommendation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While the Tavern League's challenge to Governor Tony Evers' 25% capacity order on bars and restaurants works its way through the courts, the La Crosse County Health Department hopes people abide by it.

Director Jen Rombalski said public buildings and venues should limit their capacities to 25%.

The health department only recommends businesses follow the rules, but they do have the power to issue order repercussions if people do not follow recommendations.

"We do have the ability to write individual business orders," Rombalski said. "We did act in one instance already and so we are moving towards more enforcement along those lines and more will likely come out soon relating to that topic."

The panelists who spoke at a Wednesday update from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative included doctors from Mayo Clinic and Gundersen Health System who said residential gatherings need to follow the same guidelines.

As of Wednesday, the Governor's order is temporarily blocked.